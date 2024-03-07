Thursday, March 07, 2024
General meetingof KMC Council tobe held today

March 07, 2024
KARACHI   -   The ad­journed general meeting of the Council of Karachi Met­ropolitan Corporation will be held today at 2:30pm, in the Council Hall of the Jamshed Nasserwanji Building (KMC Building) at M.A Jinnah Road, Karachi. Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab will preside over the meeting. Among the important points included in the agenda of the meet­ing are the approval of giving “Tamgha Karachi with cash reward” to those who have rendered significant services to the city and the improve­ment of the medical services provided by the KMC. Reno­vation of KMC parks and installation of solar system, collection of valet parking fee through charged park­ing department, Upgrading the posts of Program Officer (BS-17) in the Schedule of es­tablishment, naming the pe­diatric department of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as Wasila Jahan Pediatric Department, amending the method of ap­pointment of Pesh Imam.

