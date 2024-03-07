Girl raped

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a trav­el agent accused of rap­ing a 17-year-old Christian girl allegedly for luring her for British visa, informed sources on Wednesday. A case has also been regis­tered against the alleged rapist identified as Saeed Javed, hails from Azizabad, under section 376 of PPC with Police Station Civil Lines on complaint of Nan­cy Babra, the aunt of victim girl, they said. The investi­gators of Civil Lines police station obtained physical remand of accused from a court of law for further in­vestigation, sources said.

According to sources, Nancy Babra, resident of Gulraiz II, lodged a com­plaint with PS Civil Lines stating that her niece name­ly Neha Masih daughter of Mehmood Masih was con­tacted by Saeed Javed who lured her for a British visa. She alleged that the man took Neha to a rented room located in Jhanda Cheechi where he raped her force­fully. The applicant re­quested police to bring her niece to hospital for a med­ico legal report and to file a case against accused. Police registered FIR against the alleged agent and held him during a raid. The investi­gators of PS Civil Lines pro­duced the accused before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for fur­ther interrogation.