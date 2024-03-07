Girl raped

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a travel agent accused of raping a 17-year-old Christian girl allegedly for luring her for British visa, informed sources on Wednesday. A case has also been registered against the alleged rapist identified as Saeed Javed, hails from Azizabad, under section 376 of PPC with Police Station Civil Lines on complaint of Nancy Babra, the aunt of victim girl, they said. The investigators of Civil Lines police station obtained physical remand of accused from a court of law for further investigation, sources said.
According to sources, Nancy Babra, resident of Gulraiz II, lodged a complaint with PS Civil Lines stating that her niece namely Neha Masih daughter of Mehmood Masih was contacted by Saeed Javed who lured her for a British visa. She alleged that the man took Neha to a rented room located in Jhanda Cheechi where he raped her forcefully. The applicant requested police to bring her niece to hospital for a medico legal report and to file a case against accused. Police registered FIR against the alleged agent and held him during a raid. The investigators of PS Civil Lines produced the accused before a court of law and obtained his physical remand for further interrogation.