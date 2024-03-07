Goodbye, Outdated Laws!

The Sindh High Court’s ruling on the discriminatory provision in the Citizenship Act is a significant step to­wards rectifying gender inequality in Pakistan’s citi­zenship laws. By recognising the preferential treatment given to foreign spouses of Pakistani men as clear discrimination against Pakistani women having husbands from other coun­tries, the court upholds the principles of equality and fairness enshrined in the constitution. Hearing five petitions filed by women who wanted citizenship to be granted to their foreign spouses, the court decided in favour of the women.

The court’s decision highlights the need for laws and poli­cies that promote gender equality and eliminate discrimina­tory practices. It also highlights the importance of legislative action to amend outdated laws and bring them in line with the constitutional guarantees of equal rights for all citizens, regardless of gender. Two other provincial high courts and even the Federal Shariah Court have already stated this par­ticular provision of Pakistan’s Citizenship Act to violate the constitutional guarantees.

While the judiciary is filtering outdated and discriminato­ry laws through its verdicts and judgements, the legislator must also adopt a proactive approach in these matters. Re­pealing or amending outdated laws is as important as mak­ing new laws. And all the new laws must be gender inclusive and cognisant of the basic premise of the Constitution of the state that views gender equality as an enshrined principle. It is good to see that the judiciary is delivering its functions and such balanced verdicts are coming out.

Law is the first step towards a more gender-inclusive so­ciety. Legal reforms pave the way for society to adapt to more gender-equal norms and practices. We are far away from becoming a country with gender equality but deci­sions like the one by the SHC help take us closer to that. This decision also tells why it is important to periodical­ly revisit laws that might be outdated but are still keeping people in some kind of trouble.