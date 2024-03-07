Haley exits race, creating a Biden-Trump rematch

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump celebrated an “amazing night” as he closed in on the Republican presidential nomination with easy wins in the Su­per Tuesday primaries, set­ting up an all-but-certain rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Fifteen states and a US territory staged nominat­ing contests on the big­gest day of the 2024 race so far, with both candi­dates coveting a second term in the White House. Texas and California were among the major victories for Trump over Nikki Ha­ley as he picked up support in every demographic, tak­ing conservative southern states and more liberal bat­tlegrounds such as Virgin­ia, one of his longshot chal­lenger’s best chances.

He was denied a clean sweep after Haley won a tight contest in the north­eastern state of Vermont, but the former president told supporters they had witnessed “an amazing night and an amazing day,” with US media projecting his victory in 14 states. “They call it ‘Super Tuesday’ for a reason,” Trump told a cheer­ing crowd at his Mar-a-Lago beach club in Florida. “This is a big one. They tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there has never been one like this, never been any­thing so conclusive.” This year’s Super Tuesday was sapped of much of its sus­pense as Biden and Trump had effectively secured their parties’ nominations before a ballot was cast Tuesday. Haley, a former UN ambas­sador, has failed to throw any significant obstacles in Trump’s path to the nom­ination since finishing a distant third in the open­ing contest in Iowa in Janu­ary. Impeached twice, beat­en by seven million votes in 2020 and facing 91 fel­ony charges in four trials, Trump has a profile unlike any US presidential elec­tion candidate in history. Yet his appeal among work­ing-class, rural, and white voters has propelled him to­ward the nomination in one of the most lopsided prima­ry seasons in modern histo­ry. Haley -- a favorite of af­fluent, suburban voters and university graduates -- was set to collect only a handful of the delegates needed to secure the nomination.