Hasan, Seifert shine in Kings’ crushing win over Gladiators

LAHORE - Hasan Ali’s bowling brilliance coupled with Tim Seifert’s ex­plosive batting carried Karachi Kings to a convincing seven-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of the HBL PSL 9 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Tasked with a modest chase of 119 runs, Karachi Kings overhauled the target comfort­ably, wrapping up the win with 27 balls to spare. The victory march was set in motion by Seif­ert and James Vince, who knit­ted together a crucial 50-run stand, stabilizing the innings af­ter captain Shan Masood’s early departure for 13.

Seifert hammered 49 runs off just 31 balls, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Shoaib Malik and Vince then took the reins, with Ma­lik’s unbeaten 27 off 20 balls ensuring a smooth sail to the finish line. Gladiators’ bowl­ing unit, featuring Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, and Akeal Hosein, managed to claim a wicket each.

Earlier, opting to field first proved to be a masterstroke for Karachi Kings as Hasan Ali tore through the Gladiators’ lineup, claiming 4-15. Quetta’s batting effort was led by Saud Shakeel, who top-scored with a prom­ising 33 off 28 balls. However, the Gladiators’ innings never truly recovered from Hasan Ali’s double strike, culminating in a total of 118 all out, a tar­get Karachi Kings chased down with relative ease.