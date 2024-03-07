Hassan, Hussain ready to surrender, court told

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in response to the plea of Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, request­ing the cancellation of their arrest warrants in the Panama reference.

Defense counsel Qazi Misbah appeared before the court of Justice Na­sir Javed Rana and filed three an application to cancel the arrest war­rant in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references.

He argued that Has­san and Hussain Nawaz, who would travel to Pakistan on March 12, and were ready to sur­render before the court,

praying the court to can­cel their arrest warrant. In the flagship reference, NAB had withdrawn the appeal against the acquittal of the other accused, while in the Al-Azizia reference, all the other accused had been ac­quitted, he added. Justice observed that the court might issue notices to the investigating officers re­garding the application. Qazi Misbah requested the court to call the investiga­tion officer on Thursday. The court then issued no­tices to the NAB investigat­ing officers and adjourned the hearing until Thursday