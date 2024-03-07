Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hassan, Hussain ready to surrender, court told

Hassan, Hussain ready to surrender, court told
Agencies
March 07, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in response to the plea of Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, request­ing the cancellation of their arrest warrants in the Panama reference.

Defense counsel Qazi Misbah appeared before the court of Justice Na­sir Javed Rana and filed three an application to cancel the arrest war­rant in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references. 

He argued that Has­san and Hussain Nawaz, who would travel to Pakistan on March 12, and were ready to sur­render before the court,

praying the court to can­cel their arrest warrant. In the flagship reference, NAB had withdrawn the appeal against the acquittal of the other accused, while in the Al-Azizia reference, all the other accused had been ac­quitted, he added. Justice observed that the court might issue notices to the investigating officers re­garding the application. Qazi Misbah requested the court to call the investiga­tion officer on Thursday. The court then issued no­tices to the NAB investigat­ing officers and adjourned the hearing until Thursday

US says Israel plans to build new settlement units in West Bank continue to be 'barrier to peace'

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709781104.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024