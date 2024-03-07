Hexing Energy participates in International Solar Pakistan Expo

LAHORE - Hexing Energy (PVT) Ltd., a leading provider of smart and sustainable energy solutions, concluded its successful participation at the International Solar Pakistan Expo. This three-day event served as a platform for Hexing Energy, a subsidiary of Hexing Group, which has been working in Pakistan since 1998, to showcase its diverse range of innovative products and solutions aimed at driving the transition towards a greener and smarter energy future in Pakistan.
During the Expo, Hexing Energy stood out with its pioneering technologies and its booth attracted a significant number of visitors, including industry professionals, government officials, and enthusiasts, all eager to explore Hexing Energy’s latest offerings. Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman also visited the Hexing energy’s booth and engaged in conversation with the management team regarding sustainable energy solutions.
The expo provided Hexing Energy with an exceptional platform to engage in discussions about innovative technologies, respond to inquiries, and establish valuable connections within the community. Throughout the expo, Hexing Energy effectively presented its high-tech revolutionary products including solar kits, comprehensive services ranging from system designs to localized technical support and advanced digital operation tools. They also showcased Livoltek inverters and batteries, highlighting the contribution of its subsidiary towards advancing renewable energy adoption in Pakistan. “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we received at the Solar Pakistan Expo,” said Leo Xu, Director Global Marketing and Regional CEO of South Asia of Hexing Group. “It’s inspiring to see the growing enthusiasm for green energy solutions in Pakistan, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. Our participation in this event reaffirms our commitment to driving sustainability and innovation in Pakistan’s energy industry.”