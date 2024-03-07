Hexing Energy participates in International Solar Pakistan Expo

LAHORE - Hexing Energy (PVT) Ltd., a lead­ing provider of smart and sustain­able energy solutions, concluded its successful participation at the International Solar Paki­stan Expo. This three-day event served as a platform for Hexing Energy, a subsidiary of Hexing Group, which has been work­ing in Pakistan since 1998, to showcase its diverse range of in­novative products and solutions aimed at driving the transition towards a greener and smarter energy future in Pakistan.

During the Expo, Hexing En­ergy stood out with its pioneer­ing technologies and its booth attracted a significant number of visitors, including industry professionals, government of­ficials, and enthusiasts, all eager to explore Hexing Energy’s latest offerings. Governor of Punjab Mu­hammad Baligh Ur Rehman also visited the Hexing energy’s booth and engaged in conversation with the management team regarding sustainable energy solutions.

The expo provided Hexing En­ergy with an exceptional platform to engage in discussions about in­novative technologies, respond to inquiries, and establish valuable connections within the commu­nity. Throughout the expo, Hexing Energy effectively presented its high-tech revolutionary products including solar kits, comprehen­sive services ranging from system designs to localized technical sup­port and advanced digital opera­tion tools. They also showcased Livoltek inverters and batteries, highlighting the contribution of its subsidiary towards advancing renewable energy adoption in Pakistan. “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we re­ceived at the Solar Pakistan Expo,” said Leo Xu, Director Global Mar­keting and Regional CEO of South Asia of Hexing Group. “It’s inspir­ing to see the growing enthusiasm for green energy solutions in Paki­stan, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. Our participation in this event re­affirms our commitment to driv­ing sustainability and innovation in Pakistan’s energy industry.”