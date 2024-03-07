Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

LAHORE - A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vi­shu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore through Wagah border cross­ing on Wednesday to partic­ipate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri. Ad­ditional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and other officials welcomed them warmly and present­ed them bouquets. They con­veyed Shivratri greetings on behalf of ETPB Chairman Ar­shad Farid Khan. According to the ETPB spokesperson, the Hindu pilgrims would leave for historical Katas Raj tem­ple on Thursday, March 7, by special buses after they night stay in Lahore. The main event of Maha Shivratri, being or­ganised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, would be held on March 9 at the historic Ka­tas Raj temple in Chakwal. The Hindu pilgrims would also visit Krishna Mandir at Ravi Road, Lahore Fort and other historical sites in Lahore on March 11, and return to India on March 12. Vishu Bajaj said Shri Katas Raj is very sacred to the Hindu community, and ex­tended gratitude to the Paki­stan government for foolproof arrangements.