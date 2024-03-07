Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vi­shu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore through Wagah border cross­ing on Wednesday to partic­ipate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri. Ad­ditional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and other officials welcomed them warmly and present­ed them bouquets. They con­veyed Shivratri greetings on behalf of ETPB Chairman Ar­shad Farid Khan. According to the ETPB spokesperson, the Hindu pilgrims would leave for historical Katas Raj tem­ple on Thursday, March 7, by special buses after they night stay in Lahore. The main event of Maha Shivratri, being or­ganised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, would be held on March 9 at the historic Ka­tas Raj temple in Chakwal. The Hindu pilgrims would also visit Krishna Mandir at Ravi Road, Lahore Fort and other historical sites in Lahore on March 11, and return to India on March 12. Vishu Bajaj said Shri Katas Raj is very sacred to the Hindu community, and ex­tended gratitude to the Paki­stan government for foolproof arrangements. 

PHC bars oath-taking of MNAs notified on seats denied to SIC

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024