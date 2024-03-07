Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

LAHORE - A delegation of Hindu pilgrims from India, headed by Vishu Bajaj, arrived in Lahore through Wagah border crossing on Wednesday to participate in celebrations of the Hindu festival of Shivratri. Additional Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem and other officials welcomed them warmly and presented them bouquets. They conveyed Shivratri greetings on behalf of ETPB Chairman Arshad Farid Khan. According to the ETPB spokesperson, the Hindu pilgrims would leave for historical Katas Raj temple on Thursday, March 7, by special buses after they night stay in Lahore. The main event of Maha Shivratri, being organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, would be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj temple in Chakwal. The Hindu pilgrims would also visit Krishna Mandir at Ravi Road, Lahore Fort and other historical sites in Lahore on March 11, and return to India on March 12. Vishu Bajaj said Shri Katas Raj is very sacred to the Hindu community, and extended gratitude to the Pakistan government for foolproof arrangements.