House robberies spike in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The capital city is constantly witnessing an increase in the cases of house robberies, dacoity and car jacking as armed gangs of robbers burgled over 3 houses in last three days in different areas, informed sources on Wednesday. Though police have registered cases against unknown robbers yet the investigators have failed in tracing the robbers and car jackers or recovering the booty, they said.

According to sources, over 5 cases of house robberies, dacoity and car lifting were reported to various areas in the precinct of PS Sumbal. They said that a gang of robbers stormed into house of a citizen namely Shah Zaman while brandishing automatic weapons and made the entire family members hostage on gunpoint. Later on the robbers looted cash Rs 350000 and fled. During the same pe­riod, unknown robbers entered into house of Fahad located in Sec­tor G-13 and made off with 200000 cash and precious wrist watch.

Similarly, robbers burgled 2.5 tola gold and cash from house of Shafqat while yet another incident the robbers deprived a citizen of 3 tolas of gold and cash. Sources said that unknown car jackers pilfered a car owned by Tanvir. Police filed cases against the robbers and car lifters and began investigation. Meanwhile, Islamabad Capi­tal Police Anti robbery and dacoity unit (ARDU) police team arrest­ed five wanted members of notorious “Chaska” dacoit gang involved in numerous house theft and dacoity activities and recovered stolen cash, foreign currency, gold ornaments, expenses wrist watches, motorcycle, weapon and other stolen valuables from their pos­session, according to a police spokesman. He said that, under the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following the orders of SSP Investigations and SP investigations, the anti-robbery and dacoity unit (ARDU) po­lice team under the supervision of Incharge ARDU used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending five wanted members of notorious “Chaska” dacoit gang involved in numerous house theft and dacoity activities in various areas of Lohi Bher police station jurisdiction. The accused were identified as Waheed Ullah, Noman Ahmad, Shoaib Khan, Ashraf Ullah and Imran Khan. The po­lice team also recovered stolen Rs 5.5 million cash, foreign currency, gold ornaments, seven expensive wrist watches, one motorcycle, four LCDs, three bat­teries and one 07mm rifle from their possession.