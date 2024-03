ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday is­sued a notice to the Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an ap­peal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder for bail in the 190-mllion-pound scam case. The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri heard the bail plea. It may be mentioned that the trial court has rejected the post-arrest bail of PTI founder.The case was ad­journed till the next week.