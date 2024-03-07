Initiative launched to nurture women-owned businesses in KP

PESHAWAR - In a significant step towards empowering women-led en­terprises, the United States government, through the US Agency for International Devel­opment (USAID), the United Na­tions Development Programme (UNDP), and the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), has launched an initiative aimed at nurturing women-owned busi­nesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged areas.

This transformative pro­gramme will provide inter­est-free microfinance loans along with comprehensive busi­ness management training to 2,000 women entrepreneurs. Designed to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem, the initiative focus­es on enhancing financial lit­eracy, business acumen, and networking opportunities for women, thus contributing to the revival of local economies in the flood-stricken districts of Now­shera and Swat in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

Shante Moore, Consul Gener­al at the United States Consulate General in Peshawar, expressed his views in a virtual address, stating, “The launch of the mi­crofinance initiative for wom­en-led businesses in flood-af­fected districts is a testament to our collective commitment to advancing economic growth and building a brighter future for Pakistan. This initiative re­flects our partnership and rep­resents a step forward in our shared journey towards em­powerment and equality.”

The initiative builds upon the success of the USAID-fund­ed FATA Economic Revitalisa­tion Programme (FERP), which has supported women-led busi­nesses through business man­agement training and grants. FERP has significantly im­proved access to finance for Mi­cro-, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises, and facilitated better employment opportu­nities through financial assis­tance, workforce development, and business support packages. Moreover, the programme has assisted the government of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa in developing gender-responsive investment promotion strategies, enhanc­ing SMEs’ access to credit, and strengthening government ser­vice delivery through capacity building in monitoring and eval­uation.

Mustafa Mahmood, Assis­tant Resident Representative and Unit Head, Crisis Preven­tion and Inclusion, UNDP Paki­stan, emphasised, “UNDP Paki­stan is committed to addressing systemic barriers to women’s empowerment by advocating for gender-responsive policies, promoting women’s leadership across all spheres, and ensuring their voices are integral in de­cision-making processes. True progress for any nation lies in empowering women to dream without boundaries and fully achieve their aspirations. This initiative to support women-led businesses marks a significant step in that direction.”

Addressing the challenges posed by cultural norms and logistical constraints in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood-ul-Mulk, Chief Executive Officer, SRSP, highlighted an innovative solution: a locally developed village banking model. This model empowers thousands of women across the province, demonstrating the transform­ative potential of tailored ap­proaches in overcoming com­plex challenges.

This initiative underscores the collaborative efforts of in­ternational and local partners towards economic revitalisa­tion, while also emphasising the pivotal role of women’s en­trepreneurship in driving sus­tainable development and so­cial change.