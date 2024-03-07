Initiative launched to nurture women-owned businesses in KP

PESHAWAR - In a significant step towards empowering women-led enterprises, the United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP), has launched an initiative aimed at nurturing women-owned businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged areas.
This transformative programme will provide interest-free microfinance loans along with comprehensive business management training to 2,000 women entrepreneurs. Designed to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem, the initiative focuses on enhancing financial literacy, business acumen, and networking opportunities for women, thus contributing to the revival of local economies in the flood-stricken districts of Nowshera and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Shante Moore, Consul General at the United States Consulate General in Peshawar, expressed his views in a virtual address, stating, “The launch of the microfinance initiative for women-led businesses in flood-affected districts is a testament to our collective commitment to advancing economic growth and building a brighter future for Pakistan. This initiative reflects our partnership and represents a step forward in our shared journey towards empowerment and equality.”
The initiative builds upon the success of the USAID-funded FATA Economic Revitalisation Programme (FERP), which has supported women-led businesses through business management training and grants. FERP has significantly improved access to finance for Micro-, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises, and facilitated better employment opportunities through financial assistance, workforce development, and business support packages. Moreover, the programme has assisted the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in developing gender-responsive investment promotion strategies, enhancing SMEs’ access to credit, and strengthening government service delivery through capacity building in monitoring and evaluation.
Mustafa Mahmood, Assistant Resident Representative and Unit Head, Crisis Prevention and Inclusion, UNDP Pakistan, emphasised, “UNDP Pakistan is committed to addressing systemic barriers to women’s empowerment by advocating for gender-responsive policies, promoting women’s leadership across all spheres, and ensuring their voices are integral in decision-making processes. True progress for any nation lies in empowering women to dream without boundaries and fully achieve their aspirations. This initiative to support women-led businesses marks a significant step in that direction.”
Addressing the challenges posed by cultural norms and logistical constraints in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood-ul-Mulk, Chief Executive Officer, SRSP, highlighted an innovative solution: a locally developed village banking model. This model empowers thousands of women across the province, demonstrating the transformative potential of tailored approaches in overcoming complex challenges.
This initiative underscores the collaborative efforts of international and local partners towards economic revitalisation, while also emphasising the pivotal role of women’s entrepreneurship in driving sustainable development and social change.