Jazz and Tech Valley Join forces to empower young minds with ‘Digital Safar’ Programme

March 07, 2024
LAHORE  -  Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with Tech Valley, a Google for Edu­cation partner, to introduce the ‘Digital Safar’ programme to schools across Pakistan to equip more than 300,000 stu­dents with foundational cod­ing skills and essential internet safety practices, preparing them for the opportunities and chal­lenges of the digital landscape. Leveraging the strengths of two of Google’s flagship programs – ‘Google CS First’ and ‘Be Internet Awesome’ – the ‘Digital Safar’ program provides an extensive curriculum encompassing cod­ing, computational thinking, dig­ital citizenship, and equally im­portantly, online safety. Utilizing interactive online modules and hands-on activities, the program ensures accessibility and en­gagement for students aged 8-14 years from diverse backgrounds.

Commenting on the partner­ship, Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer at Jazz, said, “At Jazz, we believe that access to qual­ity digital education and online safety are fundamental rights for every child, regardless of their background or circumstances. This collaboration with Tech Val­ley exemplifies our commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth with the digital knowledge and skills they need to create the Dig­ital Pakistan that we envision.”

Also sharing his excitement over the collaboration, Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley Paki­stan, said, “We’re delighted to collaborate with Pakistan’s digi­tal frontrunner Jazz in introduc­ing the ‘Digital Safar’ program to schools across Pakistan. This ini­tiative aims to infuse excitement into learning, ensuring active en­gagement, and empowering stu­dents with essential skills vital for excelling in the digital era.”

The partnership is the continu­ation of Jazz’s unrelenting focus on the digital literacy and enable­ment of the Pakistani youth. In 2021, Jazz also partnered with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to digitally transform 1,652 TCF schools and train 266,000 stu­dents across Pakistan and AJK.

