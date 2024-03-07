Jennie turns into ‘gothic princess’ at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS - Jennie Kim, widely known by her mononymous name Jennie, never missed a beat when it comes to showcasing her impeccable fashion taste. The BLACKPINK member graced the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show on Tuesday in a stunning ensemble. For the final day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, the Solo hit­maker adorned a ballet-inspired short tulle black dress from The Button Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection. Exuding elegance with a minimalist yet fashionable touch, the Pink Venom songstress paired her flowy dress with a single fingerless matching glove, elevating her look with thigh-high black velvet boots. Accentuating her BLACKPINK aura, the 28-year-old South Korean singer and rapper adorned herself with golden and silver chains, sparkly chandelier earrings, and bangles on one hand. She completed the look with an uptight, stylish hairdo while loose front hair strands framed her glammed-up face. Jen­nie layered her dress with a long black leather coat as she exited the venue. Following her re­markable appearance at the fashion show, some fans dubbed her a “gothic princess,” while oth­ers flooded social media platforms, joining the “Chanel icon Jennie” bandwagon.