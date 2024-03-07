Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till March 16

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the trial of Jinnah House attack case till March 18. The court summoned the accused, who were out on bail, for the next hearing, observing that the copies of challan would be distributed then. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the trial proceedings, wherein some 130 accused including Aalia Hamza, Sanam Javed and Ayesha Bhutta were produced after being brought from jail. The prosecution has filed a challan (charge-sheet) against 266 accused in the court. The Sarwar Road police had registered the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.

AC MODEL TOWN, CO MCL VISIT HALOKI RASOOLPURA

Under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, district administration and municipal officials are actively engaged for implementation. DC Lahore and Administrator Municipal Corporation, Rafia Haider, directed officials to visit rural areas. Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Sahibzada Yousuf, and Chief Officer Iqbal Farid visited Haloki Rasoolpura. Teams from district administration, health, waste management, and other departments reviewed suggestions for village beautification in Haloki Rasoolpura. The DC Lahore mentioned that various villages in Lahore are being designated as model villages. Rafia Haider clarified that teams from all departments have been assigned responsibilities. Work will be done on cleanliness, sewage, electricity, and street improvements in rural areas.