KP CM orders release of Rs39m to assist rain victims

PESHAWAR - On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, 39 million rupees have been released for financial assistance to the heirs of victims of various incidents caused by recent torrential rains and snowfall in the province.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, financial assistance cheques have been disbursed among the heirs of 37 individuals who have lost their lives in the incidents due to the inclement weather in different districts of the province including Swat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Bannu, Khyber, Swabi, and Laki Marwat.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to also disburse cheques of financial assistance among the victims in the rest of the districts. In his statement issued here in this regard, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government will not leave the affected families alone, adding that all available resources would be utilized to provide them immediate relief and financial assistance. He has directed all the concerned divisional and district administrations to personally monitor the rehabilitation activities in rain and snow-affected areas, adding that all activities, including opening of roads and rehabilitation of other infrastructures, should be completed in the shortest possible time.
CM condemns firing on polio team in Mardan
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in the Shergarh area of Mardan. Unknown persons fired upon the team, resulting in injuries to the officials. Chief Minister Gandapur expressed his heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and emphasized providing them with the best medical facilities.
In a press statement, he extended his best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured official and directed the district administration to ensure the immediate provision of top-notch medical facilities. The Chief Minister instructed the police’s top officials to promptly apprehend those responsible for the attack on the polio team, stating, “The frontline polio workers are our heroes. Those attacking the polio team are enemies of our children’s secure future,” added Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
He underscored the need to enhance the safety measures for polio teams and asserted the provincial government’s determination to eliminate the polio virus from the province.