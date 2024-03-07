KP CM orders release of Rs39m to assist rain victims

PESHAWAR - On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, 39 million rupees have been released for fi­nancial assistance to the heirs of victims of various incidents caused by recent torrential rains and snowfall in the province.

According to the Provincial Dis­aster Management Authority, fi­nancial assistance cheques have been disbursed among the heirs of 37 individuals who have lost their lives in the incidents due to the in­clement weather in different dis­tricts of the province including Swat, Bajaur, Charsadda, Dir Low­er, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Manseh­ra, Mardan, Mohmand, Bannu, Khyber, Swabi, and Laki Marwat.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the concerned au­thorities to also disburse cheques of financial assistance among the victims in the rest of the districts. In his statement issued here in this regard, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government will not leave the affected families alone, adding that all available re­sources would be utilized to pro­vide them immediate relief and financial assistance. He has direct­ed all the concerned divisional and district administrations to person­ally monitor the rehabilitation ac­tivities in rain and snow-affected areas, adding that all activities, in­cluding opening of roads and re­habilitation of other infrastruc­tures, should be completed in the shortest possible time.

CM condemns firing on polio team in Mardan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly con­demned the attack on a polio team in the Shergarh area of Mardan. Un­known persons fired upon the team, resulting in injuries to the officials. Chief Minister Gandapur expressed his heartfelt prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and empha­sized providing them with the best medical facilities.

In a press statement, he extend­ed his best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured official and directed the district admin­istration to ensure the immedi­ate provision of top-notch medical facilities. The Chief Minister in­structed the police’s top officials to promptly apprehend those re­sponsible for the attack on the polio team, stating, “The front­line polio workers are our heroes. Those attacking the polio team are enemies of our children’s secure future,” added Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

He underscored the need to en­hance the safety measures for po­lio teams and asserted the provin­cial government’s determination to eliminate the polio virus from the province.