LUMS prof speaks on ‘Biomimetic Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ at SMIU

KARACHI - Under the auspices of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, a session was held on the topic of Bio­mimetic innovation and entrepreneurship at Sindh Madressatul Islam University, in which Prof. Dr. Ja­ved Syed of Lahore University of Management Sci­ences (LUMS) specially participated. Addressing the session as the chief guest, Dr. Javed Syed said we can improve our lives and business by learning from our environment and the natural systems around us. As a result, huge expenditure on energy can be reduced in this way, and can provide quality and low cost services and products to the customers. Dr Javed Syed further said that architects in European countries have started constructing buildings in harmony with nature, but the trend of constructing such environment-friendly buildings has not gained much attention in our country. Giving the example of Japan, Dr Javed Syed said that the idea to improve the high speed of bullet train running in Japan was borrowed from kingfisher bird.