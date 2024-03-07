Marriyum Aurangzeb a distinguished figure with rich political legacy

LAHORE - Marriyum Aurangzeb is a distinguished figure in Pakistani politics and environmental conservation, known for her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to public service. With a rich political legacy and a decade-long tenure with the World Wildlife Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), Aurangzeb has left an indelible mark on both spheres, spearheading groundbreaking initiatives and driving positive change.
Hailing from a family deeply entrenched in Pakistani politics, Marriyum Aurangzeb’s journey into public service was inevitable. In 2013, she was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), representing the party’s commitment to empowering women in politics. Building on her mother’s legacy as a member of Parliament, Aurangzeb quickly rose through the ranks, leveraging her expertise in strategic thinking and planning.
Aurangzeb’s political career is marked by glaring accomplishments and roles of responsibility. She served as the Parliamentary Secretary for Interior and was a member of various standing committees. Notably, she also assumed the role of Chief Organizer of PML-N’s Youth Women Wing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
In October 2016, Aurangzeb was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting. Her tenure saw remarkable progress and transformative initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the media landscape in Pakistan. Following the election of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in August 2017, she continued her service as Minister of State for Information.
During her tenure as Information Minister from April 2022 to August 2023, Aurangzeb established herself as a high achiever with a vision for the future. She implemented a wide array of innovative projects and policies aimed at promoting media excellence. Under Aurangzeb’s leadership, Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan underwent a remarkable transformation, with the introduction of several groundbreaking initiatives:
Aurangzeb spearheaded the digital migration of Radio Pakistan, ensuring enhanced broadcasting quality and expanded coverage nationwide.
As part of efforts to modernize PTV’s offerings, she launched PTV Flix, an OTT platform housing PTV content archives, providing viewers with convenient access to timeless classics and contemporary programming.
Aurangzeb oversaw the expansion of PTV’s transmission capabilities, including the establishment of 24/7 PTV National Pashto and Seraiki transmissions.
Aurangzeb’s tenure witnessed the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities such as the Chaghi Virtual Studio, equipped with augmented reality technology, and the PTV Drama & Film Academy.
Recognizing the importance of environmental conservation, Aurangzeb launched Planet Champs, an animated series aimed at educating children about energy conservation and sustainability, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to environmental stewardship.
Aurangzeb’s initiatives extended beyond television, with the establishment of the National Film Institute and the PTV Film Division, aimed at revitalizing Pakistan’s film industry and promoting cultural heritage through cinematic excellence.
In addition to her focus on broadcasting, Aurangzeb prioritized engagement with print and electronic media, fostering collaboration and dialogue to amplify the government’s message and promote transparency and accountability. Her efforts led to significant improvements in media-government relations, paving the way for constructive discourse and informed decision-making.
Marriyum Aurangzeb’s tenure was characterized by a range of special initiatives aimed at promoting public welfare and cultural enrichment:
Recognizing the invaluable contributions of journalists and artists, Aurangzeb launched health insurance schemes for these vital segments of society, ensuring their well-being and security.