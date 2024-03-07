Marriyum Aurangzeb a distinguished figure with rich political legacy

LAHORE - Marriyum Au­rangzeb is a distinguished figure in Paki­stani politics and environ­mental conser­vation, known for her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to pub­lic service. With a rich political legacy and a decade-long tenure with the World Wildlife Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), Aurangzeb has left an indelible mark on both spheres, spearhead­ing groundbreaking initiatives and driving positive change.

Hailing from a family deeply entrenched in Pakistani politics, Marriyum Aurangzeb’s journey into public service was inevitable. In 2013, she was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), representing the party’s commitment to empowering women in politics. Building on her mother’s legacy as a member of Parliament, Aurangzeb quickly rose through the ranks, lever­aging her expertise in strategic thinking and planning.

Aurangzeb’s political career is marked by glaring accomplish­ments and roles of responsibil­ity. She served as the Parliamen­tary Secretary for Interior and was a member of various stand­ing committees. Notably, she also assumed the role of Chief Organizer of PML-N’s Youth Women Wing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In October 2016, Aurangzeb was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting. Her tenure saw remarkable progress and transformative initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the me­dia landscape in Pakistan. Fol­lowing the election of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in August 2017, she continued her service as Min­ister of State for Information.

During her tenure as Informa­tion Minister from April 2022 to August 2023, Aurangzeb estab­lished herself as a high achiever with a vision for the future. She implemented a wide array of in­novative projects and policies aimed at promoting media excel­lence. Under Aurangzeb’s leader­ship, Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan underwent a remarkable transformation, with the introduction of several groundbreaking initiatives:

Aurangzeb spearheaded the digital migration of Radio Paki­stan, ensuring enhanced broad­casting quality and expanded coverage nationwide.

As part of efforts to modernize PTV’s offerings, she launched PTV Flix, an OTT platform hous­ing PTV content archives, pro­viding viewers with convenient access to timeless classics and contemporary programming.

Aurangzeb oversaw the ex­pansion of PTV’s transmission capabilities, including the es­tablishment of 24/7 PTV Na­tional Pashto and Seraiki trans­missions.

Aurangzeb’s tenure wit­nessed the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities such as the Chaghi Virtual Studio, equipped with augmented re­ality technology, and the PTV Drama & Film Academy.

Recognizing the importance of environmental conservation, Aurangzeb launched Planet Champs, an animated series aimed at educating children about energy conservation and sustainability, reinforcing Paki­stan’s commitment to environ­mental stewardship.

Aurangzeb’s initiatives ex­tended beyond television, with the establishment of the Nation­al Film Institute and the PTV Film Division, aimed at revital­izing Pakistan’s film industry and promoting cultural heritage through cinematic excellence.

In addition to her focus on broadcasting, Aurangzeb pri­oritized engagement with print and electronic media, fostering collaboration and dialogue to amplify the government’s mes­sage and promote transpar­ency and accountability. Her efforts led to significant im­provements in media-govern­ment relations, paving the way for constructive discourse and informed decision-making.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s ten­ure was characterized by a range of special initiatives aimed at promoting public wel­fare and cultural enrichment:

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of journalists and artists, Aurangzeb launched health insurance schemes for these vital segments of society, ensuring their well-being and security.