Misusing Welfare Scheme

A staggeringly high number of Cesarean sections performed in Punjab by private healthcare facilities under the Sehat Sahulat Programme demands a probe and fair evaluation. The data and the huge difference in the numbers of C-sections performed in private and public facilities easily point to a misuse of the welfare scheme that is otherwise supposed to benefit and facilitate people in access­ing free healthcare. From the standpoint of medical ethics, perform­ing C-sections in cases where normal deliveries are possible leaves a big question mark on the medical practitioners and their disloyalty to both patients and the profession.

Secondly, these discrepancies expose the notorious side of private healthcare, where money-making seeks to override and dominate other considerations. Performing C-sections just to claim more mon­ey from the Sehat Programme is the dark side of messiahs forgoing their duty to patients. Potential financial gains at the expense of pa­tients and taxpayers, all the doctors and owners of private centres and hospitals must be made answerable. The call for an independent investigation into this matter by medical experts states the need for transparency and accountability in healthcare delivery.

Normal deliveries are preferred worldwide over surgical options. Not only are C-sections more inconvenient for new mothers in the post-partum stage but also cost more money. However, the financial claims by private healthcare facilities in the Sehat scheme tell the oth­er side of the story. Instead of opting for procedures that are more fea­sible for patients, the practitioners in Punjab focused more on making money. Needless to say, this trend exists across the private healthcare sector, in departments beyond gynaecology.

Now that official data exists, it can easily be expanded to investi­gate. Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) should step up to ask the facilities enlisted on its panel. The latter must be asked to produce the record of deliveries and how decisions were be­ing made regarding C-sections and normal deliveries. The investiga­tion will take time but will deter the doctors from needlessly perform­ing C-sections. A ban on surgical deliveries in private hospitals and clinics can be considered like it was done earlier as well, but it is not a lasting solution to the problem.