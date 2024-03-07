MQM-P dissolves coordination committee after audios leaks

KARACHI - In the wake of audio leaks, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday dissolved its coordina­tion committee’ The MQM-P said move was aimed at restructuring process.

The move comes days after audios of two party leaders Mustafa Kamal and Governor Kamran Tessori were leaked when they were speaking during a closed session of the coordination committee. The party announced that a meeting headed by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui approved the move.

In first phase, the coordination com­mittee is dissolved while in coming phases, the central departments, pro­vincial committees, district commit­tees, zones and towns will be dissolved and restructured. A central adhoc body was formed which will be headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui with Mus­tafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Anees Qaimkhani, Kahf ul Wura and Rizwan Babar as its members.

Earlier in one of the audio, the gover­nor who was apparently sharing details of the negotiations with the MQM-P co­ordination committee, could be heard saying that they were part of the Paki­stan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) government when PML-N and PPP were in the oppo­sition and they supported the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which angered their voters. Sharing that the MQM-P got seven seats despite all the hurdles in 2018 polls as per their true vote bank, he said that the party didn’t get the vote in recent polls. He lament­ed that despite giving sacrifices of their vote bank owing to the PDM policies, they were being offered one ministry of the information technology while the PPP was also eyeing the post of the governor. Tessori further said that the party would face severe consequences if they entered into an alliance and re­vealed that the PPP was pressurising the PML-N to sideline the party. Later in a clarification from the Governor House, it said that the remarks in the audio were edited and Mustafa Kamal had given a clarification in this regard. Previously another audio tape leaked online revealed Mustafa Kamal speak­ing that they were called late at night to meet PML-N delegation and it seemed that they were reluctant to meet them.