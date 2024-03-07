Negotiators push for Gaza truce before Ramazan

GAZA - Envoys pushed on with efforts for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal in Cairo talks Wednes­day, hoping to halt nearly five months of fighting before the start of holy month of Ramazan next week. US President Joe Biden had urged the Pal­estinian group to accept a ceasefire plan with Isra­el before the Muslim fasting month begins, which could be as early as Sunday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

As negotiators in Egypt sought to overcome tough stumbling blocks, deadly fighting again rocked Gaza where the UN warns famine looms and desperate crowds have stopped and looted food aid trucks. Biden on Tuesday called on the Palestinian group to accept the truce plan bro­kered by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The proposed deal would pause fighting for “at least six weeks”, according to a White House state­ment on talks between US National Security Ad­visor Jake Sullivan and the Qatari prime minister.

It would also see the “release of sick, wound­ed, elderly and women hostages” and allow for “a surge of humanitarian assistance”, they said in a Washington meeting on Tuesday. One known sticking point centres on an Israeli demand for the Palestinian group to hand it a list of the about 100 hostages believed to still be alive -- a task the latter says it can’t complete while bombing continues.