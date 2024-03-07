Nestlé Pakistan wins big at EFP women empowerment, GDEIB gender diversity awards

LAHORE - Nestlé Pakistan has been hon­ored with two consecutive top recognitions by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and HR Metrics, for its unwav­ering commitment to fostering an inclusive culture in a country where gender gap remains sig­nificant and female representa­tion in the workforce is low.

Nestlé Pakistan was the recipi­ent of EFP’s Women Empower­ment and Gender Equality Dia­mond Award 2024 while winning the HR Metrics Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2024 in the 15 categories with Best Practice. Nestlé was also among the top three companies to win the ‘Most Inclusive Organization’ Award in Pakistan at GDEIB.

Expressing her gratitude upon receiving the awards, Hajra Omer, Head of Human Resource, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Sustainable pros­perity can only be achieved when women are provided equal op­portunities to realize their full potential. We have been dedi­catedly working towards imple­menting these principles within our organization and beyond.”

She further added, “Diversity goals are championed by lead­ers at all levels of our company and are an integral part of each function’s comprehensive busi­ness plan. This not only show­cases our commitment to wom­en empowerment, in alignment with UN Sustainable Develop­ment Goals 5 – Gender Equality, 8 – Decent Work & Economic Growth, and 10 – Reduced In­equalities, but also motivates us to further our mission.”

Nestlé’s internal programs ‘Kero Aitemaad’ breaks stereo­types and encourages young fe­male university students to join the workforce, instilling hope, am­bition and self-confidence. Simi­larly programs such as Women In Nestlé – WIN remain strong as a pillar of strength deriving inspira­tion from stories of resilience and strength within, while the Male Champions of Change across the company drives a culture of in­clusion to further women career growth and development in the organization.