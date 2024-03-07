New Zealand’s security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium aheadof T20I series

LAHORE - A high-profile security team from New Zealand, including Heath Mills, CEO of the New Zealand Players Association, and security expert Reg Dickason, made an official visit to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. They were accompanied by Usman Wahla, Director International of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Col Khalid, Director of the PCB’s Security Department. The visit aimed to assess and review the security provisions outlined by the PCB for the New Zealand cricket team’s tour in April. This inspection is a crucial step in ensuring the safety and security of the visiting team, which is scheduled to play five T20I matches. Prior to their visit to Lahore, the delegation also evaluated the security measures in Rawalpindi, further underscoring their comprehensive review process. New Zealand’s cricket team is eagerly anticipated to return to Pakistan for this series, following their last tour in April of the previous year. That tour featured a T20I series, which concluded with a 2-2 draw after a hailstorm led to a no-result in one match, and an ODI series where Pakistan clinched a convincing 4-1 victory.