New Zealand’s security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium aheadof T20I series

Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
LAHORE   -   A high-profile security team from New Zealand, including Heath Mills, CEO of the New Zealand Play­ers Association, and secu­rity expert Reg Dickason, made an official visit to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. They were accompanied by Usman Wahla, Director Inter­national of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Col Khalid, Director of the PCB’s Security Depart­ment. The visit aimed to assess and review the se­curity provisions outlined by the PCB for the New Zealand cricket team’s tour in April. This inspec­tion is a crucial step in ensuring the safety and se­curity of the visiting team, which is scheduled to play five T20I matches. Prior to their visit to Lahore, the delegation also evaluated the security measures in Rawalpindi, further un­derscoring their compre­hensive review process. New Zealand’s cricket team is eagerly anticipated to return to Pakistan for this series, following their last tour in April of the previous year. That tour featured a T20I series, which concluded with a 2-2 draw after a hailstorm led to a no-result in one match, and an ODI series where Pakistan clinched a convincing 4-1 victory. 

