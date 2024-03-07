Thursday, March 07, 2024
No gas loadshedding during Sehr, Iftar, announces SSGC
Web Desk
1:57 PM | March 07, 2024
The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Thursday announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramzan.

Pakistanis will most likely observe the first day of the holy month on Wednesday, March 13.

In a statement, the SSGC announced no loadshedding during Sehr-o-Iftar during the Holy month of Ramzan. According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said. Pakistan’s gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 per cent every year, the company said in its statement.

Earlier this week, in an alarming announcement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are likely to be reduced by half by 2027.

The SSGC said the consumption of the gas is increasing and the reserves of the natural gas are diminishing rapidly. The company underlined the need to shift to RLNG from the local gas.

The SSGC further said it is working on biogas, nitrogen production and production of gas from the coal to meet the needs of the country’s gas.

Earlier in February, the caretaker government jacked up gas tariff across Pakistan to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sources said.

