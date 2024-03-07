Thursday, March 07, 2024
NTDC replaces 160MVA autotransformer with 250MVA at 220kV grid station

PR
March 07, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Project Delivery (South) team of National transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully augmented/replaced a 160 MVA, 220 kV/132 kV autotransformer with 250 MVA rating (make TBEA China) at 220 kV NTDC grid station Daharki.

The project was a part of power trans­mission capacity enhancement program to improve the capacity of NTDC transmission network and voltage profile of the region concerned. This work has been completed under National Transmission Moderniza­tion Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank. The completion of this component of the NTMP-I will benefit the domestic, agri­cultural and industrial consumers of SEPCO and MEPCO regions.

This augmentation of autotransformer will improve the loading capacity of 220 kV grid station Daharki and provide relief to the areas of Sukkur, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan. The en­hanced capacity of grid station Daharki will ensure smooth power supply to these areas during the holy month of Ramadan. Man­aging Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the concerned team for successful completion of this proj­ect before Ramazan.

