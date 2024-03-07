Pakistan paid $2.4b on account of debt servicing of external public loans in Q1

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan paid $2.4 billion on the account of debt servicing of external public loans during the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year.
The government paid USD 2,404 million during the first quarter of FY 2023-2024 on account of debt servicing of external public loans. Of this, principal repayments were USD 1,627 million and interest payments were USD 777 million. Furthermore, the net transfers to the government’s external public debt resulted in a positive balance, amounting to USD 1,869 million, according to the official data of the Economic Affairs Division.
The breakup showed that Pakistan paid back $99 million to foreign commercial banks, $40 million as bonds, $524 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $283 million to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $331 million to the World Bank, $210 million to China, $407 million to Saudi Arabia, $26 million to Japan, $108 million to IsDB (ST), $186 million to NPC and $190 million as others.
During the first quarter Jul-Sep 2023-24, net transfers to the government’s external public debt resulted in a positive balance, totaling USD 1,869 million, indicating an increase in the external public debt stock.
Disbursements of USD 3,536 million during 1st Quarter Jul-Sep 2023-2024 were mainly under the projects and programs loans/grants from multilateral, bilateral development partners and financial institutions. Amongst multilateral development partners, World Bank and IsDB were the largest development partners with disbursements of USD 306 million (62% of total multilateral disbursement) and USD 100 million (20% of total multilateral disbursement) respectively. On the bilateral side, China disbursed the largest amount, totaling USD 509 million. Saudi Arabia emerged as the second largest disbursement partner dispensing USD 300 million for the import of oil and petroleum products.
During the first quarter of FY 2023-24, USD 2,204 million (62 percent of the total disbursements i.e., USD 3,536 million) were obtained for balance of payment/ budgetary support comprising of SFD Time Deposits of USD 2000 million and USD 204 million from Naya Pakistan Certificate (NPC). The total disbursements realized under project financing were recorded as USD 875 million followed by program financing of USD 57 million and commodity financing of USD 400 million.
Sectoral distribution of the disbursements under project financing (i.e., USD 875 million) represents the sectoral priorities of the government. Basically, it reflects the sectoral composition of the active portfolio of the total project assistance in the country. During 1st Quarter Jul-Sep 2023-24, the share of disbursements under floods-2022 were USD 101 million, energy & power USD 64 million, water USD 52 million, transport & communication USD 34 million, health & nutrition USD 29 million, agriculture USD 25 million and physical planning & housing USD 22 million in the total project assistance.
As of 30th September 2023, the total external public debt of the government was USD 86,358 million. Around 64% of the total external public debt was obtained from multilateral and bilateral sources having concessional terms and longer maturity. The breakup of $86.358 billion showed that Pakistan had borrowed $37.25 billion from multilateral development partners, $18.3 billion from bilateral development partners, $5.554 billion from foreign commercial banks, $7.8 billion as Eurobonds, $7.8 billion from the IMF, $4 billion as China SAFE Deposits, $5 billion as Saudi Time Deposits and $589 million from other sources.
During the first quarter Jul-Sep 2023-24, the disbursed amount in the shape of program financing, project financing, commodity financing, and budgetary support helped the Government to support wide-ranging economic reforms, execute development activities and provide support to its balance of payments position. Ongoing collaborations with development partners were also focused on mitigating the devastating effects of Floods-2022. A significant share, i.e., 64% of the total external public debt, is secured on concessional terms with extended maturities. Hence, a prudent external debt management strategy is being followed to optimize the benefits of foreign economic assistance and bolstering the overall economic resilience of the country.