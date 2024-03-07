Canterbury Cathedral, a masterpiece of me­dieval architecture, has stood as a symbol of Christianity and British heritage since its con­struction in the 11th century AD. Located in Kent, England, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Church of England. The cathedral’s stunning Gothic design features intricate stonework, magnif­icent stained glass windows, and a soaring central tower. It is renowned for its historical significance, being the site of the murder of Thomas Becket in 1170, as well as for its role in the development of English Christianity and pilgrimage tradition.