PHC bars oath-taking of MNAs notified on seats denied to SIC

March 07, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Peshawar High Couty (PHC) on Wednesday barred the oath-taking of lawmakers notified on reserved seats denied to the PTI-backed Sunni It­tehad Council (SIC) by the Election Commission of Pakistan a couple of days back.

The directives were issued during the hearing conducted by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad. The court issued a stay order pre­venting members from swearing in and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to sub­mit its response in the said matter today.

During the hearing, PTI claimed that its elect­ed members joined with the Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil for the allocation of reserved seats in propor­tion to the general seats in the upcoming elections.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim sought clarification on whether the case pertains solely to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or the entire country, while Qazi Anwar Advocate argued that the Election Com­mission’s decision infringed upon constitution­al and legal principles, urging the court to pre­vent elected members from taking oath until the matter is resolved.

Responding to the Election Commission’s claim that the Sunni Ittehad Council failed to provide a candidates list, Justice Shakeel Ahmed empha­sized the importance of addressing this issue be­fore re-allocating seats.

