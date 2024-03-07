PHC bars oath-taking of MNAs notified on seats denied to SIC

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Couty (PHC) on Wednesday barred the oath-taking of lawmakers notified on reserved seats denied to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) by the Election Commission of Pakistan a couple of days back.
The directives were issued during the hearing conducted by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad. The court issued a stay order preventing members from swearing in and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit its response in the said matter today.
During the hearing, PTI claimed that its elected members joined with the Sunni Ittehad Council for the allocation of reserved seats in proportion to the general seats in the upcoming elections.
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim sought clarification on whether the case pertains solely to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or the entire country, while Qazi Anwar Advocate argued that the Election Commission’s decision infringed upon constitutional and legal principles, urging the court to prevent elected members from taking oath until the matter is resolved.
Responding to the Election Commission’s claim that the Sunni Ittehad Council failed to provide a candidates list, Justice Shakeel Ahmed emphasized the importance of addressing this issue before re-allocating seats.