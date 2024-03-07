PHC directs ECP to provide PTI certified copies of election results

On a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide certified copies of election results.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Syed Arshad Ali of Peshawar High Court heard the petitions filed by PTI leaders for obtaining the election result documents.

The counsel for the PTI leaders said according to election rules, it was responsibility of the Election Commission to provide documents to the candidates.

On behalf of the Election Commission, lawyer Mohsin Kamran said when the forms 45 and 47 were received by the Election Commission, the same were uploaded.

He said action was being initiated against those returning officers who had not provided forms 45 to the commission within 14 days. The ECP has uploaded the forms on the website.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali asked Mohsin Kamran who would provide the candidates a certified copy of election results? Kamran replied that these documents could also be received from ROs.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed remarked the ECP had mentioned in the election rules that it would provide the documents.

The petitioner's counsel said, "Rule 91 states that the Election Commission shall provide certified documents. We fear that Forms 45 and 47 are being tampered on a daily basis."

Justice Shakeel Ahmed remarked if ECP would provide them a certified form, how could it be changed you change it after that?

Meanwhile, the court disposed of the petitions by ordering the Election Commission to provide certified documents of the election results.