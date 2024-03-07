Physical training tips given in Level-1 Coaching Course

LAHORE - The participants of Level-1 Batch-III Coaching Certifi­cation Course took part in physical exercise training session on the third day of the high-profile course under the supervision of qualified expert trainers at the Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab (ISSP) on Wednesday. Master trainer Zeeshan Javed conducted the physical exercise train­ing session in which all the participating coaches took part actively. He imparted modern techniques about holding a physical train­ing session. He threw light on how to conduct group training, circuit train­ing and interval training. He told the participants about suitable timing, diet and other precautions for physical training session. He also told the partici­pating coaches about how to build stamina for cer­tain games. As many as 35 coaches, including divi­sional, provincial and club coaches and trainers and a few sports teachers are participating in the 5-day training course being con­ducted on the direction of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail. ISSP Principal Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti, Instructors Shaista Qaiser, Sajid Ali and Malik Nasir were also present on this occasion. Master trainer Tariq Sidhu de­livered his lecture on the topic of structure of train­ing session and periodi­sation of training. Faisal Abid discussed principals of training, metabolic con­ditioning and resistance training while nutrition expert Sara Farooqi taught the coaches about impor­tance and suitable times for taking diet in her in-depth lecture.