PM Sharif’s current tenure to be better than former: NBGP Chairman

KARACHI - Current tenure of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister would be better than the previous term, said Chairman of National Busi­ness Group Pakistan, President Paki­stan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial min­ister Mian Zahid Hussain.

Talking to business community on Wednesday, he said that Shehbaz Sharif during his first term as PM has made a deal with the IMF and made tough decisions, laying the foun­dations for economic reforms that saved the country from bankruptcy.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that PM Sharif’s efforts saved the country from bankruptcy but caused political dam­age to his party. He said that the PM would try hard to improve the coun­try’s economy. The business commu­nity was sure that the PM will save the country by sacrificing his reputation for economic stability, he added. The business leader said the Prime Min­ister wants to take everyone along to ensure the country’s development. His determination in this regard is com­mendable. In these circumstances, all political parties must cooperate with him in the country’s interest. How­ever, he said, some parties were not concerned about the economy or the plight of the public, and they would continue to push personal interests.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the PM should initiate efforts for the Charter of the Economy and the Charter of Reconciliation so that he can focus on national development.