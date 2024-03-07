PM Sharif’s current tenure to be better than former: NBGP Chairman

KARACHI - Current tenure of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister would be better than the previous term, said Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain.
Talking to business community on Wednesday, he said that Shehbaz Sharif during his first term as PM has made a deal with the IMF and made tough decisions, laying the foundations for economic reforms that saved the country from bankruptcy.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that PM Sharif’s efforts saved the country from bankruptcy but caused political damage to his party. He said that the PM would try hard to improve the country’s economy. The business community was sure that the PM will save the country by sacrificing his reputation for economic stability, he added. The business leader said the Prime Minister wants to take everyone along to ensure the country’s development. His determination in this regard is commendable. In these circumstances, all political parties must cooperate with him in the country’s interest. However, he said, some parties were not concerned about the economy or the plight of the public, and they would continue to push personal interests.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the PM should initiate efforts for the Charter of the Economy and the Charter of Reconciliation so that he can focus on national development.