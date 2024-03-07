PM stresses unity to steer Pakistan out of challenges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has affirmed his government’s commitment to steer the country out of the current economic crisis through collaboration with all coalition parties.

Speaking at a dinner given in honour of coalition parties and parliamentarians in Islamabad tonight, he emphasized the importance of the coalition government and stressed the need to honor the mandate bestowed by the people of the country.

Highlighting the significant challenges confronting Pakistan, he likened them to the towering Himalayas but expressed confidence that with firm dedication and sincerity, these challenges can be tackled effectively.

Expressing grave concern over the negative indicators of the economy, Shehbaz Sharif said that the gas and electricity circular debt amounts to five trillion rupees. Similarly, electricity theft has risen to 500 billion rupees, and the debt of Pakistan International Airlines stands at 825 billion rupees.

To address the issue of economic deprivation, he expressed a desire to broaden the country's tax net, noting that Pakistan's tax-to-GDP ratio is significantly lower compared to neighboring countries.

Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected as the President of Pakistan on Saturday, emphasizing that there will be strong coordination between them after his election.

In his remarks, Asif Ali Zardari assured full cooperation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in addressing the country's challenges. He emphasized that significant progress in agriculture can greatly alleviate Pakistan's problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hailed the eighteenth amendment as a landmark achievement in the country's constitutional history. He expressed confidence that Asif Ali Zardari, upon assuming the presidency, would play a crucial role in strengthening the federation.