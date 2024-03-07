Thursday, March 07, 2024
PM to hold consultation over federal cabinet with allied parties today
Web Desk
1:52 PM | March 07, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host a dinner in honour of the PML-N and allied parties.

The dinner will be hosted at Prime Minister House. Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host this reception for coalition parties of the incumbent government.

Sources said future course of action in view of the prevailing political scenario will be discussed at the dinner. All the members will be taken into confidence over election of president. Party leaders will also be consulted over formation of the federal cabinet.

Earlier, Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was administered oath of office by President Arif Alvi here at the Presidency on Monday.

Shehbaz earlier served as prime minister of the coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before parliament was dissolved to hold general elections last month.

PHC directs ECP to provide PTI certified copies of election results

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Shehbaz at a ceremony held at 3pm. Army chief Gen Asim Munir, outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, chief ministers and governors attended the ceremony.

