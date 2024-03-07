PML-N senators question role, utility of caretaker govts

Senator Faisal targets ECP for refusing reserved NA seats to SIC
ISLAMABAD - The ruling PML-N Senators on Wednesday questioned the performance and utility of caretaker governments in the centre and provinces, calling for doing away with interim set-ups once and for all in future. Speaking in the farewell session of the Senate, PML-N Senator Saadia Abbasi was the first one to question the utility of installing caretakers as a stop-gap arrangement to run affairs of the country till the new government takes powers.
“The concept of interim set-up is a negation of parliamentary democracy,” the lawmaker said soon after she read out an editorial piece of an English daily underlining ‘the poor performance’ of interim governments in the center and provinces, which recently transferred powers to the elected representatives.
She said that these caretakers had left behind a controversial legacy and it was now incumbent upon them to rectify mistakes of the past.
She urged the parliamentarians to play their role in ensuring democracy and fundamental rights in the country and removing anomalies in the Constitution.
PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui endorsing views of her party colleague said that principally, there should be no room for caretakers. “There is no question of performance of caretakers because a regular government can also perform badly,” he said.
He informed the house that Pakistan was perhaps the only country in the word where an interim government was installed till the new one took power. Even Bangladesh discontinued the practice of caretakers, he added.
He said that the last caretaker governments ruled the centre for seven months and they held power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 13 months but their performance remained under question besides fingers being raised on their ability to conduct elections freely and fairly. “Nobody knows who these people are, from where they come and where they vanish?”
PTI Senator Faisal Javed speaking on a point of public concern came down hard on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its decision to reject the plea of PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council to allocate reserved seats to it. “Under which law, these seats are being doled out to other parties,” he questioned.
He alleged that not only the mandate of PTI had been stolen in February 8 polls but also its reserved seats as well. He said that Form-45 that had been uploaded by the electoral watchdog on its website clearly reflected ‘what is original and what is fake’. PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed called for ending restrictions on Pak-Afghan trade.