PML-N senators question role, utility of caretaker govts

Senator Faisal targets ECP for refusing reserved NA seats to SIC

ISLAMABAD - The ruling PML-N Senators on Wednesday questioned the perfor­mance and utility of caretaker gov­ernments in the centre and prov­inces, calling for doing away with interim set-ups once and for all in future. Speaking in the farewell ses­sion of the Senate, PML-N Sena­tor Saadia Abbasi was the first one to question the utility of installing caretakers as a stop-gap arrange­ment to run affairs of the country till the new government takes powers.

“The concept of interim set-up is a negation of parliamentary democra­cy,” the lawmaker said soon after she read out an editorial piece of an En­glish daily underlining ‘the poor per­formance’ of interim governments in the center and provinces, which re­cently transferred powers to the elected representatives.

She said that these caretakers had left behind a controversial leg­acy and it was now incumbent upon them to rectify mistakes of the past.

She urged the parliamentarians to play their role in ensuring democ­racy and fundamental rights in the country and removing anomalies in the Constitution.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui en­dorsing views of her party colleague said that principally, there should be no room for caretakers. “There is no question of performance of caretak­ers because a regular government can also perform badly,” he said.

He informed the house that Paki­stan was perhaps the only country in the word where an interim gov­ernment was installed till the new one took power. Even Bangladesh discontinued the practice of care­takers, he added.

He said that the last caretaker gov­ernments ruled the centre for seven months and they held power in Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 13 months but their performance re­mained under question besides fin­gers being raised on their ability to conduct elections freely and fair­ly. “Nobody knows who these peo­ple are, from where they come and where they vanish?”

PTI Senator Faisal Javed speaking on a point of public concern came down hard on the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) for its deci­sion to reject the plea of PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council to allocate re­served seats to it. “Under which law, these seats are being doled out to other parties,” he questioned.

He alleged that not only the mandate of PTI had been stolen in February 8 polls but also its re­served seats as well. He said that Form-45 that had been uploaded by the electoral watchdog on its website clearly reflected ‘what is original and what is fake’. PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed called for ending restrictions on Pak-Afghan trade.