Police service delivery to improve for citizens’ convenience: Balochistan IGP

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector General Po­lice (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday said that police service delivery would be improved as per the principles of policing for the con­venience of citizens. He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of installing badges on of­ficers promoted to the rank of DSP and Inspector at the Central Police Office here. The promoted officers included Ghulam Sarwar, Dad Shah, and Rashid Khan and other officers, IG Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Additional IG Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Headquarters Qamarul Hasan appointed the ranks of DSP and Inspector posts. The IGP con­gratulated the promoted officers and wished them well for their future. Abdul Khaliq Sheikh directed the of­ficers to perform their duties more diligently and dutifully. He said that the positive image of the police was subject to better performance, saying that officers should spend more time in the field and ensure timely mea­sures to serve and protect the public. Balochistan IGP said that it was the responsibility of the officers to get the best performance from the sub­ordinate staff; therefore, field officers should make the public service deliv­ery process more convenient for citi­zens by efficient use of available re­sources. He said that alongwith crime control, no effort should be spared to provide policing facilities to the citi­zens and the atmosphere of mutual trust between the police and the pub­lic should be improved. The promot­ed officers expressed their gratitude and said that they would use all their abilities for public service and secu­rity duties as per the policy of IGP Balochistan. On this occasion, DIG ATF Muneer Masood, Deputy Com­mandant BC Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, DIG Special Branch Abdul Ghafoor Qaisrani, DIG Tele Ali Sher Jukrani, AIG Fahad Khan Khosa, AIG Muham­mad Baloch and other senior officers were also present.