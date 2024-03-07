Thursday, March 07, 2024
PPP-P invites applications from ticket aspirants for Senate elections

Our Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians yesterday invited applications from aspirants of the Party tickets for the upcom­ing Senate elections in all four provinces and the centre. Secre­tary General PPPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the aspir­ing candidates should send their applications by 10 March at the address of Zardari House Islam­abad or Bilawal House Karachi.

“The applica­tions should be addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Par­ty Parliamentarians. A bank draft of Rs 100,000 (one lac) must also be attached with the application against Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians,” he added.

