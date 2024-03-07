PPP-P invites applications from ticket aspirants for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians yesterday invited applications from aspirants of the Party tickets for the upcoming Senate elections in all four provinces and the centre. Secretary General PPPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the aspiring candidates should send their applications by 10 March at the address of Zardari House Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi.
“The applications should be addressed to the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians. A bank draft of Rs 100,000 (one lac) must also be attached with the application against Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians,” he added.