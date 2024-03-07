Presidential candidates urged to appoint only MPs as polling agents

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has in­structed the candidates participating in presiden­tial election to appoint only parliamentarians as their polling agents. An ECP spokesman said in a statement that Presi­dential candidates must appoint only parliamen­tarians as polling agents. Furthermore, for the 2024 Presidential Election, candidates are required to ensure that their poll­ing agents are members of the national or provin­cial assemblies, following Rule 32 of the Presiden­tial Election Rules. Addi­tionally, Rule 15 permits candidates to designate polling agents before poll­ing begins, who will over­see both the polling and counting procedures, with the candidate notifying the presiding officer in writing of this designation.