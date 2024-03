Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a high level meeting in Lahore to review the higher education scholarships and iPad scheme.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure at the incomplete briefing and sought a comprehensive plan for the PEEF Scholarships scheme.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered a student survey for iPad, laptop schemes across the province.

She vowed to develop higher education and other institutions on modern lines.