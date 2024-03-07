Thursday, March 07, 2024
Rescue operation underway after vessel ‘struck’ off Yemen

Agencies
March 07, 2024
International, Newspaper

DUBAI  -  A Barbados-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier was struck Wednesday southwest of the Ye­meni port city of Aden, triggering a naval op­eration to rescue the crew, a maritime secu­rity firm said. “Reports confirmed the bulker had been struck and sustained damage,” Am­brey said, adding that a rescue operation was “underway with parts of the crew already in life­boats”. It did not elabo­rate on the attack but cautioned other ships to steer clear of the bulker, which it said matches the “targeting profile” of Yemen’s Huthis.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709781104.jpg

