Rescue operation underway after vessel ‘struck’ off Yemen

DUBAI - A Barbados-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier was struck Wednesday southwest of the Yemeni port city of Aden, triggering a naval operation to rescue the crew, a maritime security firm said. “Reports confirmed the bulker had been struck and sustained damage,” Ambrey said, adding that a rescue operation was “underway with parts of the crew already in lifeboats”. It did not elaborate on the attack but cautioned other ships to steer clear of the bulker, which it said matches the “targeting profile” of Yemen’s Huthis.