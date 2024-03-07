SABS University organises seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Allah Buksh Soom­ro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jam­shoro organized a seminar on “Cultural Integration-My Art and World Ceramic Cultural Heritage” here on Wednesday. Addressing the students, Guangzhen Zhou, a ceramic artist, edu­cator, writer and goodwill ambassador for IAC from China, said ceramics comes from the Greek word which means pottery but nowa­days the term has more expansive meaning and in­cludes materials like glass, advanced ceramics and some cement systems as well. He said that historical­ly ceramic art is commonly found in Mesopotamia, Egyptian, Indus, Chinese and Agean civilizations. Guangzhen Zhou added that nowadays ceramic pottery work takes place in West Af­rica, South Africa, Indonesia.