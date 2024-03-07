Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SABS University organises seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage

APP
March 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Shaheed Allah Buksh Soom­ro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jam­shoro organized a seminar on “Cultural Integration-My Art and World Ceramic Cultural Heritage” here on Wednesday. Addressing the students, Guangzhen Zhou, a ceramic artist, edu­cator, writer and goodwill ambassador for IAC from China, said ceramics comes from the Greek word which means pottery but nowa­days the term has more expansive meaning and in­cludes materials like glass, advanced ceramics and some cement systems as well. He said that historical­ly ceramic art is commonly found in Mesopotamia, Egyptian, Indus, Chinese and Agean civilizations. Guangzhen Zhou added that nowadays ceramic pottery work takes place in West Af­rica, South Africa, Indonesia.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024