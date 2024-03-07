SABS University organises seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage

HYDERABAD - Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro organized a seminar on “Cultural Integration-My Art and World Ceramic Cultural Heritage” here on Wednesday. Addressing the students, Guangzhen Zhou, a ceramic artist, educator, writer and goodwill ambassador for IAC from China, said ceramics comes from the Greek word which means pottery but nowadays the term has more expansive meaning and includes materials like glass, advanced ceramics and some cement systems as well. He said that historically ceramic art is commonly found in Mesopotamia, Egyptian, Indus, Chinese and Agean civilizations. Guangzhen Zhou added that nowadays ceramic pottery work takes place in West Africa, South Africa, Indonesia.