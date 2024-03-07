Thursday, March 07, 2024
Saudi delegation arrives in Karachi

APP
March 07, 2024
KARACHI  -   A Saudi delegation consisted on 12 members have arrived on Karachi airport regarding to start the road to Makkah project. According to the details, federal secretary of religious and director Hajj Karachi have welcomed the Saudi delegation. Saudi officials will analyze the Karachi airport so that they would include it into the road to Makkah project. Saudi officials will also evaluate the immigration facilities which are given to Pakistani pilgrims dur­ing Hajj on Karachi airport. They will also be doing a joint survey with other Pakistani officials.

