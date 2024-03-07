Saudi group visits SIFC, shows interest in investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD - A high level delegation of Al Ajlan Holding Group of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday visited Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The group was headed by Deputy Chairman Mo­hammed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan along with mem­bers representing various sectors, operating un­der the ambit of Al Ajlan Holding Group.

The delegation was warmly received by officials of SIFC and comprehensive briefings were given to the delegation covering potential and investment opportunities in different sectors.

The delegation showed great interest in explor­ing investment opportunities in Pakistan under the umbrella of SIFC. The visit underscores long­standing brotherly relations between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which are transforming into multi-domain cooperation through participa­tion of public as well as private sector.