Thursday, March 07, 2024
SBP governor inaugurates SAARCFINANCE seminar

Our Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad delivered the inaugural speech at the SAARCFINANCE Seminar on the ‘Potential Role of Big Data in Eco­nomic Policy.’ The event, held in Islam­abad, brought together distinguished delegates, subject matter experts, and es­teemed speakers from the SAARC region to discuss the impact and implications of Big Data in shaping economic policies.

Governor SBP emphasized that the un­precedented volume of data generated by digital devices underscore the poten­tial of effective data utilization in con­tributing to sustained economic growth, societal welfare, poverty reduction, and improved living standards across the di­verse SAARC region. During his speech, Mr. Ahmad shed light on the growing role of Big Data in central banking, financial inclusion, and how the SBP is incorporat­ing Big Data analysis in policymaking. He also shared specific examples of how the central bank uses Big Data analytics for economic analysis, leveraging satellite imagery data, and harnessing the power of machine learning algorithms for fraud detection and prevention.

Governor SBP also highlighted the legal and regulatory challenges related to priva­cy and confidentiality. He called for strong data protection laws and underscored the importance of addressing the current costs associated with technological infra­structure and skilled human resources. Governor SBP called upon SAARC member nations to collaborate in building a data-driven ethos in the region, ensuring inclu­sive benefits and responsive policies. He expressed optimism that multilateral and regional economic bodies, such as SAARC, could play a crucial role in setting industry standards and regulatory best practices for the adoption of Big Data analytics. The seminar featured distinguished policy and market experts from reputable orga­nizations such as International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Arab Mon­etary Fund (BUNA), Meta, Google, and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The seminar also featured keynote speeches by Dr. Naeem Uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Mr. Matthew Sal, Digital Finance Expert, In­ternational Finance Corporation (IFC), Dr. Ishart Hussian, Ex-Governor SBP and other renowned public policy experts. The speakers discussed opportunities, recent experiences, and potential use cases of Big Data in Pakistan and the SAARC Region.

Our Staff Reporter

