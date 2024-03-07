Secretary Housing visits different sectors to review progress

ISLAMABAD - TheSecretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash and Direc­tor General Federal Government Em­ployees Housing Authority Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal reviewed the devel­opment works of Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/ F-15 and planted commemorative saplings in Sector G-14 Markaz.

Director General Housing Author­ity Captain Retd Zafar Iqbal and Chief Engineer Imtiaz ul Haq Khat­tak briefed about the infrastructure of the projects.

On this occasion, the project directors informed the Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash about the current position of the sectors.

Secretary Housing and Works appreciated the efforts of Direc­tor General FGEHA in Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/ F-15 of the Federal Government Employ­ees Housing Authority and He also advised the officers to complete the projects as soon as possible and provide all facilities to the allottees and investors.