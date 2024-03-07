Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Secretary Housing visits different sectors to review progress

Secretary Housing visits different sectors to review progress
Our Staff Reporter
March 07, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  TheSecretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash and Direc­tor General Federal Government Em­ployees Housing Authority Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal reviewed the devel­opment works of Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/ F-15 and planted commemorative saplings in Sector G-14 Markaz. 

Director General Housing Author­ity Captain Retd Zafar Iqbal and Chief Engineer Imtiaz ul Haq Khat­tak briefed about the infrastructure of the projects. 

On this occasion, the project directors informed the Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash about the current position of the sectors. 

Secretary Housing and Works appreciated the efforts of Direc­tor General FGEHA in Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/ F-15 of the Federal Government Employ­ees Housing Authority and He also advised the officers to complete the projects as soon as possible and provide all facilities to the allottees and investors.

CM Maryam announces delivery of Ramazan Nigahban package

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024