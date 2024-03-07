Secretary Housing visits different sectors to review progress

ISLAMABAD - TheSecretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash and Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal reviewed the development works of Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/ F-15 and planted commemorative saplings in Sector G-14 Markaz.
Director General Housing Authority Captain Retd Zafar Iqbal and Chief Engineer Imtiaz ul Haq Khattak briefed about the infrastructure of the projects.
On this occasion, the project directors informed the Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash about the current position of the sectors.
Secretary Housing and Works appreciated the efforts of Director General FGEHA in Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/ F-15 of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and He also advised the officers to complete the projects as soon as possible and provide all facilities to the allottees and investors.