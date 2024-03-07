Shell Pak posts Rs5.8b profit

ISLAMABAD - As compared to loss of Rs 72 million in 2022, Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has posted a profit of Rs 5.8 billion in 2023.

The Board of Directors of Shell Paki­stan Limited (SPL) announced the company’s financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2023, said a statement issued here.

The company posted a profit after tax of PKR 5.8 billion for 2023 compared to the loss of PKR 72 million in 2022.

In October 2023, Shell Petroleum Company Limited, a subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), signed an agreement to sell its 77.42% majority interest in Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) to Wafi Energy LLC. The completion of the transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals, completion of legal requirements and satisfaction of other closing formalities.

SPL acknowledges and welcomes the Government’s recent decision to increase industry margins and take ro­bust measures to combat black market activities, which are aimed at stabiliz­ing the currency, the statement added.

The Mobility business continues to provide best-in-class customer value proposition for customers across the country, with the introduction of 27 new sites and modernizing of its ex­isting network, while promoting safe refueling, easy payment solutions and introducing customer-centric pro­grams. Shell Lubricants continues to maintain market share despite indus­try challenges.

Shell Tameer plays a keen role in up skilling and recognizing young en­trepreneurs. Learning sessions were organized across Pakistan engaging universities and incubation centers, training over 700 individuals which included 560 startups. Shell Tameer also celebrated the 10th Tameer Awards, which had more than 400 ap­plications, out of which 6 winners and 6 runners-up were announced. SPL re­mains committed to operational excel­lence, safety performance, strengthen its financial position, and play a re­sponsible role in society, it added.