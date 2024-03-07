Thursday, March 07, 2024
Sindh Education Foundation announces scholarships

March 07, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Sindh Education Foundation on Wednesday an­nounced Scholarships for Primary Pass students in Public Schools in Hyderabad under which ap­plications were invited from students to enter in grades 6 to10. According to details, Public School Hyderabad was providing the best opportunity to those parents who were desirous to equip their children in classes 6 to 10 in recognized and best educational institutions. The Last date for submission of applications had been fixed till 30th March. Aspirant candidates could refer to the website of Sindh Education Foundation www.sef.org.pk For submission of applications and further details.

