Sindh issues schedule for academic year 2024-25

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Thursday approved new academic year 2024-24 schedule.

As per notification issued by the provincial department on Thursday, the new academic year 2024-25 will begin from August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.

The education department announced promotion of nursery to class 3 students to next grades without any exams.

For classes 4 to 8, exams will be held from the April 15 to April 27 while for classes 9 and 10, the board exams will be conducted in May.

The department’s spokesperson had also announced the conduct of matriculation and intermediate exams in the last week of May 2024, and the announcement of results on July 31 and the second week of August 31, respectively.

Sindh Education Department shared that there would be 20% MCQs, 40% constructed questions, and 40% extended questions in the exams.

However, the summer vacation in the institutions for the academic session 2024-25 will start from June 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024, and winter vacations for the session will start from December 21, 2024, to December 31, 2024.