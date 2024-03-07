Softball players’ overseas training will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed

LAHORE - Omar Saeed, CEO of Com­baxx Sports, has said that softball is becoming favou­rite sport of the youth in the country and their train­ing abroad will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports. “Our organization will do its best to improve the in­frastructure of this sport in Pakistan and for the wel­fare of the players. As a technical partner, every year Combaxx Sports will sponsor two athletes (one male and one female) nominated by the SFP for training abroad,” Omar Saeed expressed these views on the occasion of a meeting with the delegation led by SFP President Asif Azeem while SVP Prof Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, VPs Farah Saeed, Tehm­ina Asif, Dr Hina Jamshed, Abdul Wahab Sultan and M Zubair Macha were also present there. CEO Comb­axx Sports Omar Saeed said: “We want to see sports flourishing in Pakistan and we wish that softball players, like other sports, may get world-class equip­ment in their country. Combaxx Sports will provide scholarships to five deserving softball players every month by providing financial support in addition to an annual awards ceremony for players who have won medals for Pakistan at the national and interna­tional levels and a women’s sports event will also be sponsored every year.” SFP President Asif Azeem said that becoming a technical partner of Combaxx Sports, coming forward to sponsor the players is a welcome process and an honour for the softball federation. “This will not only provide the talented players with world-class training and coaching opportunities in foreign countries but also provide financial support and encouragement to the deserving players by giv­ing them monthly financial help as well.”