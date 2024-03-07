Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Speakers urged teachers, studentsto play rolein combatingdrug abuse

APP
March 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Speak­ers at a seminar on Wednes­day urged both teachers and students to play their role in sensitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug us­age. They said the prevention of drugs in youth could be done through launching awareness campaigns via declamation and poster contests, on-campus an­ti-drug societies and the media. They said this while address­ing the seminar titled “Drugs Abuse Awareness and Preven­tion”, organized by the Bureau of STAGS, University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Anti-Crime & Anti-Narcotics Organization, which was held in the auditorium of Institute of Commerce & Management. Additional Collector Customs Tahir Abbas delivered a lec­ture on drug abuse in youth, prevention and treatment. He urged both teachers and stu­dents to play their role in sen­sitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug usage.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024