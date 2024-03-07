Speakers urged teachers, studentsto play rolein combatingdrug abuse

HYDERABAD - Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday urged both teachers and students to play their role in sensitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug usage. They said the prevention of drugs in youth could be done through launching awareness campaigns via declamation and poster contests, on-campus anti-drug societies and the media. They said this while addressing the seminar titled “Drugs Abuse Awareness and Prevention”, organized by the Bureau of STAGS, University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Anti-Crime & Anti-Narcotics Organization, which was held in the auditorium of Institute of Commerce & Management. Additional Collector Customs Tahir Abbas delivered a lecture on drug abuse in youth, prevention and treatment. He urged both teachers and students to play their role in sensitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug usage.