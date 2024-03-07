Speakers urged teachers, studentsto play rolein combatingdrug abuse

HYDERABAD - Speak­ers at a seminar on Wednes­day urged both teachers and students to play their role in sensitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug us­age. They said the prevention of drugs in youth could be done through launching awareness campaigns via declamation and poster contests, on-campus an­ti-drug societies and the media. They said this while address­ing the seminar titled “Drugs Abuse Awareness and Preven­tion”, organized by the Bureau of STAGS, University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Anti-Crime & Anti-Narcotics Organization, which was held in the auditorium of Institute of Commerce & Management. Additional Collector Customs Tahir Abbas delivered a lec­ture on drug abuse in youth, prevention and treatment. He urged both teachers and stu­dents to play their role in sen­sitizing communities about the harmful effects of drug usage.