Spectacular display of talent at intercollegiate songs, qawali competition

ISLAMABAD - Spectacular display of Pakistani music and culture was witnessed at Intercollegiate singing competition held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-11/3 on Tuesday bringing together 12 colleges of the federal capital.
The event was graced by Rizwan ul Haq from Vital Signs as chief guest. The judging panel comprising Shahroz Khan, Sameen Khawaja, Waqas Niazi, and Umar Bari brought expertise and fairness to the competition, ensuring a platform for showcasing talent.
Encouragement and appreciation from IMCG Principal Farah Hamid further amplified the students’ dedication and passion for music. She said, “Together, we created an unforgettable evening, fostering a love for our rich musical heritage and inspiring the next generation of performers.”
The two categories of the competition included Pakistani old golden hit songs of 1960’s in which participants from each colleges showed talent and famous qawalis in which group of students tune their talent and audience was charged with their melodious performances.
In singing competition, FG Home Economics College F-11/1 secured first position and IMCG I-10/4 got 2nd position while host college IMCG Korang Town bagged third position.