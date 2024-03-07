Spectacular display of talent at intercollegiate songs, qawali competition

ISLAMABAD - Spectacular display of Pakistani music and culture was witnessed at Intercollegiate singing competi­tion held at Islamabad Model Col­lege for Girls (IMCG) F-11/3 on Tuesday bringing together 12 col­leges of the federal capital.

The event was graced by Riz­wan ul Haq from Vital Signs as chief guest. The judging panel comprising Shahroz Khan, Sa­meen Khawaja, Waqas Niazi, and Umar Bari brought expertise and fairness to the competition, en­suring a platform for showcas­ing talent.

Encouragement and apprecia­tion from IMCG Principal Farah Hamid further amplified the stu­dents’ dedication and passion for music. She said, “Together, we cre­ated an unforgettable evening, fos­tering a love for our rich musical heritage and inspiring the next generation of performers.”

The two categories of the com­petition included Pakistani old golden hit songs of 1960’s in which participants from each col­leges showed talent and famous qawalis in which group of stu­dents tune their talent and audi­ence was charged with their melo­dious performances.

In singing competition, FG Home Economics College F-11/1 se­cured first position and IMCG I-10/4 got 2nd position while host college IMCG Korang Town bagged third position.