SSCI to take up issue of professional tax on jewellery sector

PESHAWAR   -  Act­ing president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sanaul­lah, has committed to addressing con­cerns related to the imposition of pro­fessional tax and Point of Sale (PoS) on the jewelry sector, along with oth­er tax-related issues. Emphasizing SC­CI’s historical role in advocating for the business community, he asserted that while businessmen are willing to pay taxes, there is a need for a significant reduction in the ratio of various taxes or their reduction to a single digit.

During a meeting of SCCI’s Jewel­ry Standing Committee, attended by key stakeholders from various regions, Sanaullah expressed the challenges faced by the jewelry sector due to the prevailing economic situation. He high­lighted the disproportionate burden of electricity and gas tariffs on business­es in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where de­spite a surplus in production, consum­ers endure prolonged power and gas outages daily.

Sanaullah informed the traders about SCCI’s upcoming event, “Traders and Businessmen – Builder of the Nation,” scheduled for the first week of May. The objective is to spotlight the issues faced by the business community and the natural reserves of the province.

Responding to concerns about the en­forcement of professional tax and the POS system on the jewelry sector, San­aullah assured that a meeting with the FBR chairman would be arranged short­ly to address these issues. The SCCI act­ing president pledged to effectively advocate for the jewelry sector’s prob­lems, including professional tax, POS systems, various provincial taxes, and anti-business actions by authorities.

