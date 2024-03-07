SSCI to take up issue of professional tax on jewellery sector

PESHAWAR - Acting president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sanaullah, has committed to addressing concerns related to the imposition of professional tax and Point of Sale (PoS) on the jewelry sector, along with other tax-related issues. Emphasizing SCCI’s historical role in advocating for the business community, he asserted that while businessmen are willing to pay taxes, there is a need for a significant reduction in the ratio of various taxes or their reduction to a single digit.
During a meeting of SCCI’s Jewelry Standing Committee, attended by key stakeholders from various regions, Sanaullah expressed the challenges faced by the jewelry sector due to the prevailing economic situation. He highlighted the disproportionate burden of electricity and gas tariffs on businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where despite a surplus in production, consumers endure prolonged power and gas outages daily.
Sanaullah informed the traders about SCCI’s upcoming event, “Traders and Businessmen – Builder of the Nation,” scheduled for the first week of May. The objective is to spotlight the issues faced by the business community and the natural reserves of the province.
Responding to concerns about the enforcement of professional tax and the POS system on the jewelry sector, Sanaullah assured that a meeting with the FBR chairman would be arranged shortly to address these issues. The SCCI acting president pledged to effectively advocate for the jewelry sector’s problems, including professional tax, POS systems, various provincial taxes, and anti-business actions by authorities.